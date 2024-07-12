Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/07/2024 – 20:13

The National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) did not release the average price of fuels (gasoline, ethanol, diesel, LPG and CNG) this week in the country, citing a lack of employees. As a rule, the figures are released on Fridays in the early evening, with the exception of weeks with holidays.

In a message on the website that hosts the Fuel Price Survey (LPC), the agency cites “a shortage of employees at ANP and the need to audit the survey data”, when saying that this week’s results, referring to the period between July 7 and 13, will only be released next Wednesday, the 17th.

Price increase

This time, a significant increase in the average price of gasoline at the pumps and the 13-kilo cylinder of cooking gas (LPG) was expected due to increases implemented by Petrobras in refineries.

Petrobras’ price per liter of gasoline rose 7.11% (R$0.20), reaching R$3.01 for distributors. According to specialized consultancies, this adjustment tends to lead to increases of around 2% to 3% in the price of the product charged at gas stations, with the increase also spreading to the following weeks, depending on the dynamics of retail stocks.

In the previous week, up until July 6, the average price of regular gasoline was R$5.85. This price, in addition to Petrobras prices, includes taxes, the weight of anhydrous ethanol (27.5% of the mixture by law), other costs and profit margin.

In the case of LPG, Petrobras’ increase was 9.6% (R$3.10), taking the price of the 13 kg cylinder accessed by distributors to R$34.70. This also impacts the end consumer who, in the week up to June 30, paid an average of R$100.85 for the product.

Sample cut

In addition to the postponement of the survey, the ANP reports on its website that budget cuts imposed on the agency affected the survey, which suffered a reduction in sample size of 43%, which is now reflected in the surveys carried out in July.

Server shortage

The low number of ANP employees for the functions performed by the regulatory agency was already the subject of an inspection report published by the Federal Court of Auditors (TCU) in April of this year.

The court then classified the lack of personnel as “serious” and warned the federal government about the impacts of the shortage of human resources in the regulator on the development of the natural gas market.

According to the TCU, as a result, the ANP has difficulty in dealing with the responsibilities assigned to it by the New Gas Law. The situation has already been confirmed by the ANP itself on other occasions, including when approving the Fuel of the Future Law project, which gives the agency even more functions.

Data from 2021 from ANP itself indicated a deficit of 353 professionals in the agency’s staff. The current number is even higher due to retirements, deaths and dismissals without the hiring compensation that have occurred since then.