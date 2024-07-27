Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/27/2024 – 17:01

The National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) is studying the inclusion of 72 onshore blocks in the Sergipe-Alagoas basin in the agency’s Permanent Offer, according to a presentation made this week at Sergipe Oil & Gas 2024. The basin is one of the bets to double natural gas production in Brazil by 2030.

Currently, natural gas production in Brazil is around 153 million cubic meters per day (m3/d), half of which is reinjected and 10% used for the producers’ own consumption. The remaining 34% of this total, or 52 million m3/d, is supplied to the consumer market.

In Sergipe, Petrobras is developing the Sergipe Deep Waters I and II (Seap I and II) project, which consists of seven production fields and is expected to produce 18 million m3/d, starting in 2028. The delay in the bidding process for the two platforms that will be installed at the site, however, could change this date. In June, only one company was interested in the deal and the bidding process will need to be redone, according to a source who told Broadcast.

In addition to Petrobras, an interconnection from Eneva’s Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) terminal will be connected to the Transportadora de Gás Associada (TAG) gas pipeline, and other private investments are expected in the onshore sector of the basin, ANP reported.

The expectation is that R$32 billion will be invested in the oil and natural gas sector in Sergipe over the next four years, which should reverse the drop in the value of royalty payments to the states and municipalities of Sergipe.

According to the ANP, royalty payments to the state are expected to increase from R$56.9 million in 2021 to R$135.4 million in 2028. Municipalities will receive R$359 million, compared to R$223 million in 2021.

The agency also presented a survey on the impact of the opening of the natural gas market in Brazil, showing that the number of transportation contracts rose from 189 in 2022 to 500 by June 2024 (in 2023 there were 420 contracts).