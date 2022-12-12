SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Regulator ANP sent a notice of interdiction to Petrobras this Monday to halt operations at 37 onshore oil and gas production facilities in Bahia, according to a statement from the company.

The measure was adopted by the regulator after an audit, Petrobras said without detailing the reasons for the ban.

“The company is taking the necessary steps to safely stop the facilities and reinforces that it carries out its operations in accordance with the most rigorous international standards of safety, health and respect for the environment,” he said in a statement.

When contacted, the ANP did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Marta Nogueira)