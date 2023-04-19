Agency wants to check if complaints about fuel quality are related to storage

A ANP (National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels) plans to inspect large consumers of diesel B – product of the mixture of diesel oil A, which comes out of refineries, and biodiesel. This information was supplied by the Superintendent of Supply Inspection, Francisco Nelson Castro Neves, in an interview with Power360.

Large consumers are companies that have facilities with storage greater than 15,000 cubic meters. In general, they own fleets of trucks and buses, authorized to store fuel for their own consumption.

Enforcement will be at the national level. According to the head of the ANP’s regional supply inspection nucleus, Ottomar Lustosa Mascarenhas, the agency’s 7 nuclei will act in a coordinated manner. The employees of each nucleus will support the inspection, which should start with a region of the country, which has not yet been defined.

The agency wants to check whether the complaints about the quality of diesel B are related to the way the fuel is stored.

When discussing the increase in the mandatory mixture of biodiesel in diesel, in February, the CNT (National Transport Confederation) published note stating that there are quality problems in the biofuel. The entity said that the mixture could cause “sudden breakdowns in buses and trucks”.

Based on complaints from the CNT and other entities, the hypothesis is that, proportionally, there would be more irregularities in the fuel purchased by large consumers. The issue is whether the fuel already has quality problems at the time of purchase or whether improper storage is the cause of complaints.

“In general, diesel oil B is a product that requires more care than other fuels. It is dry, [e por isso] absorbs water. If there is no drainage in the tank to remove the water, a film of bacteria forms that gradually degrades the product.”, said the head of the nucleus of the CPT (Center for Research and Technological Analysis) of the ANP, Alex Medeiros.

He claims that diesel is more complex, which would make it difficult to identify the cause of any engine damage. “That’s why we’re going back a step in PMQBio [Programa de Monitoramento da Qualidade do Biodiesel] to reduce this complexity, we want to have data from the beginning [da cadeia, na etapa de produção]”, said Medeiros.

According to the head of the CPT nucleus, in addition to large consumers, the ANP is going to collect samples of biodiesel and diesel oil A at the plants and at the mixing bases to verify whether the product complies with the ANP specifications.

biodiesel mandate

In March, the government published the schedule for mixing biodiesel with diesel A, until reaching 15% in 2026. Here are the new percentages:

2023: 12%;

2024: 13%;

2025: 14%; It is

2026: 15%.

Distributors are obliged to buy biofuel to mix with fossil diesel. The so-called diesel B, sold at service stations, is the result of this mixture, the proportion of which is determined by the council. It is up to the ANP to carry out the inspection.

In addition to Brazil, countries such as Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay and the United States also have a mandatory mandate for mixing.

The mixture percentage was at 13% in April 2021, but was reduced by the government of former President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) throughout that year to contain the rise in diesel B prices, sold at gas stations.

The proportion was reduced to 10% from May to August 2021, stood at 12% in September and October and dropped to 10% again in November and December of the same year. Then the CNPE (National Energy Policy Council) decided to maintain the 10% mix throughout 2022 and the first 3 months of 2023.

“What exists in biodiesel is a mandatory minimum percentage. And up to 15% [na mistura] it is possible to use [de forma voluntária]”, said the superintendent of the ANP. On an experimental basis, companies can use up to 30% of biodiesel, with monitoring by the agency.