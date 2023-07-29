Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/29/2023 – 12:07 Share

Gasoline and diesel prices at service stations in Brazil were practically stable in the week of July 23 to 29, even registering a slight drop in relation to the previous week, despite the increases registered in the international market, showed the weekly survey by the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP).

Since it abandoned the policy of import parity (PPI) in May, Petrobras is no longer obliged to practice prices “of its competitors” – importers and other refineries -, as the company’s president, Jean Paul Prates, often says. The company’s new commercial strategy aims to recover the market lost by the previous management, taking into account the state-owned company’s position as an integrated oil company, that is, one that produces the oil it refines.

The average price of gasoline, a fuel whose price has been rising globally, dropped by 0.5% at Brazilian service stations, to R$5.55 per litre. The highest value reached R$ 7.30 in the North region, and the lowest was R$ 4.58 in the Southeast region.

Diesel also registered a slight decrease, of 0.2%, with an average price of R$ 4.98 per liter, with the highest value found being R$ 7.99 in the Southeast region and the lowest in the Midwest, the BRL 4.40 per liter.

The average price of cooking gas still hasn’t managed to break from the level of R$ 100, registering R$ 101.63 in the week ending this Saturday, 29. In the North region, the price reached R$ 150.00 a cylinder, while in the Southeast, the lowest price was found, R$ 69.99 a cylinder.

Foreign fuel prices have been rising in recent weeks, boosted by oil, which has reached the level of US$ 80 a barrel. The country’s private refineries readjusted prices this week, with emphasis on Acelen, in Bahia, the only relevant one in the market, which raised the price twice, on 25 and 27 July. Despite this, the Clara Camarão refinery, owned by 3R, in Rio Grande do Norte, has the most expensive gasoline in the country, informed the Social Observatory of Petroleum (OSP) on Friday.

If external prices are taken into account, Petrobras’ lag already exceeds 20%, while Acelen’s prices are only 6% below those practiced in the Gulf of Mexico, a region used as a parameter by importers to take advantage of favorable windows. The greater the negative lag, the fewer chances open for imports.