Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/16/2024 – 21:01

Average prices of hydrated ethanol rose in 13 states, fell in 9 and in the Federal District and remained stable in 4 in the week of August 4 to 10. The data are from the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) and compiled by AE-Taxas. At the gas stations surveyed by the Agency throughout the country, the average price of ethanol remained stable compared to the previous week, at R$4.08 per liter.

In São Paulo, the main producing and consuming state with the most gas stations evaluated, the average price rose 0.26% to R$3.92. The highest percentage increase in the week, of 8.40%, was recorded in Mato Grosso, where the price per liter went from R$3.57 to R$3.87.

The lowest price recorded this week for ethanol at a gas station was R$3.29 per liter in São Paulo. The highest price, R$6.14, was recorded in Rio Grande do Sul. The lowest average state price, R$3.87, was observed in Mato Grosso, while the highest average price was recorded in Rio Grande do Norte, R$5.44 per liter.