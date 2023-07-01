Estadão Contenti

06/30/2023 – 20:59

Ethanol was competitive with gasoline only in Mato Grosso, São Paulo and Goiás in the week between June 25th and July 1st. In the rest of the States and in the Federal District, it was still more advantageous to fill the car with gasoline.

According to a survey by the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) compiled by the AE-Fees, in the period, in the average of stations surveyed in the country, ethanol is at a parity of 69.78% compared to gasoline, therefore favorable to fueling with petroleum derivatives. In Mato Grosso, the parity was at 63.14%, in São Paulo at 68.57% and in Goiás, 69.61%.

Industry executives observe that ethanol can be competitive even with a parity greater than 70%, depending on the vehicle in which the biofuel is used.























