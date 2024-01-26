Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/26/2024 – 21:05

Ethanol is more competitive in relation to gasoline in 14 states: Acre, Alagoas, Ceará, Goiás, Mato Grosso, Mato Grosso do Sul, Minas Gerais, Paraíba, Paraná, Pernambuco, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Sergipe and Tocantins, in addition of the Federal District, this week. In the rest of the States, it remains more advantageous to fill up your car with gasoline. According to a survey by the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) compiled by AE-Taxas, in the period, the average of stations surveyed in the country, ethanol had a parity of 61.15% compared to gasoline, therefore favorable in comparison with the derived from petroleum.

Parity was 69.69% in Acre, 66.73% in Alagoas, 68.53% in Ceará, 65.10% in Goiás; 52.25% in Mato Grosso; 59.78% in Mato Grosso do Sul; 61.90% in Minas Gerais; 68.32% in Paraíba; 63.72% in Paraná; 69.71% in Pernambuco; 68.87% in Rio de Janeiro, 59.19% in São Paulo, 69.82% in Sergipe and 69.31% in Tocantins. In the Federal District, it was 64.04%.

Industry executives note that ethanol can be competitive even with parity greater than 70%, depending on the vehicle in which the biofuel is used.