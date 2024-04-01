Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/04/2024 – 21:59

Ethanol was more competitive compared to gasoline in 11 states and the Federal District in the week ending Saturday (30). In the average of stations surveyed in the country, in the period ethanol had a parity of 62.54% compared to gasoline, therefore favorable in comparison with the petroleum derivative, according to a survey by the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) compiled by AE-Fees. Industry executives note that ethanol can be competitive even with parity greater than 70%, depending on the vehicle in which the biofuel is used.

Ethanol was more competitive in relation to gasoline in the following states: Acre (68.56%), Amazonas (68.09%), Espírito Santo (69.74%), Goiás (64.72%), Mato Grosso (53 .42%), Mato Grosso do Sul (60.75%), Minas Gerais (64.04%), Paraná (64.27%), Rio de Janeiro (69.46%), São Paulo (61.03% ) and Tocantins (69.56%), in addition to the Federal District (63.93%). In the rest of the States, it remains more advantageous to fill up your car with gasoline.