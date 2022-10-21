





The average price of S10 diesel at pumps rose 1.05%, from R$6.65 to R$6.72 in the week of October 16 and 22, the National Agency for Petroleum, Biofuels and Natural Gas (ANP) recently reported. .

This is the first rise in prices for a liter of diesel after 16 consecutive weeks of declines. With no reductions from Petrobras for a month, the downward trajectory for consumers was interrupted and prices rose again.

Behind the rise, says the economist and professor at PUC-RJ, Edmar Almeida, are the increases promoted by the Mataripe Refinery (BA), controlled by Acelen, and importers. Alone, Acelen currently accounts for something between 12% and 15% of the national refining capacity.

With the international diesel market under pressure and prices on the rise, Petrobras interrupted reductions in refineries, but did not increase prices, returning to prices below import parity. The lag between diesel prices at state-owned refineries and the PPI has already reached 17.4% or R$1,034 per liter on October 13, according to the Brazilian Infrastructure Center (CBIE). This week, on average, Petrobras practiced prices 13.55% below the PPI, according to the CBIE.

Due to its predominance in the domestic market, this damming of prices by Petrobras attenuates, but does not prevent the rise of diesel to the consumer, since agents with a smaller market share, but still relevant, have raised their prices to remain in line to the PPI.

Since the lowering of the 17% ICMS ceiling on fuels on June 24, S10 diesel has been readjusted downwards at Petrobras refineries on three occasions. In three and a half months, the input fell by 13.4% in the average price of the liter, which ranged from R$7.68 at the beginning of the cycle to up to R$6.65 in the week between October 9th and 15th, before of the present discharge.

A similar dynamic is that of gasoline, which has seen prices rise again before. The average price of gasoline at pumps rose 0.83% at stations in the country this week, reaching an accumulated high of 1.8% in two weeks, which begins to reverse the downward movement of the last 15 weeks.

cooking gas

The 13 kilo bottle of cooking gas (LPG), a product widely consumed by the poorest sections of the population, was sold at R$ 110.09 this week, a drop of 0.81% compared to last week’s price of BRL 110.99.

The price of the cylinder had been rising in retail until the end of September, but fell as a result of the two reductions carried out by Petrobras in the refineries, on September 13 and 22, and now fluctuates around R$ 110.







