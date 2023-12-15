Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 15/12/2023 – 20:39

The average price of a liter of S10 diesel sold at gas stations across the country fell 1.1% to R$6.06 in the week between December 10th and 16th compared to the previous seven days, when it cost R$6.13 in national average. The drop is a direct effect of the 6.6% reduction in the price charged by Petrobras in its refineries as of December 8th.

The variation in the average price of the input to the final consumer was detected in the Fuel Price Survey (LPC), published on the evening of this Friday, 15th, by the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP).

This is the sixth consecutive week of a drop in S-10 diesel, which rose to R$6.26 per liter at the beginning of November, driven by a 6.58% increase in prices charged by Petrobras in its refineries on October 21 . At the time, the average price of the product jumped from R$6.18 to R$6.25 from one week to the next. Afterwards, this price started to fall by R$0.03 or R$0.02 every seven days. This week, the drop was R$0.07 per liter due to the Petrobras discount, which returned the October increase.

Petrobras' adjustments are passed on by retailers to the end consumer. In general, there is an initial impact and then a residual effect linked to the dynamics of dealer inventories.

LPG

The ANP also reported that the price of a 13-kilogram cylinder of cooking gas, or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), also fell this week. The average price of the product in the country fell 0.15%, to R$100.96. In the previous seven days, the price was R$101.12.