The average price of gasoline at stations across the country fell by another 0.5%, to R$5.51 per liter, in the week between March 19 and 25, the Agency reported earlier this Friday, the 24th. National Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP).

This is the second week of slight drop in the average price of gasoline after the recent peak linked to the return of federal PIS/Cofins taxes on gasoline prices at refineries, which are passed on to the final consumer at the end.

In fact, in the week up to March 11th, this price was R$5.57 per liter, after an increase of 9.6%, or R$0.49 per liter, fueled by the return of taxes at the beginning of the month. Since then, there has been an accumulated drop of 1% in the price, which gives way at a much lower speed than the one with which it rose.

On occasions marked by large price variations in a short period of time, adjustments to prices practiced by shopkeepers at the end of the chain are common, in order to adapt to the competitive logic. Just like last week, the drop this time may again be linked to price accommodation at the gas stations themselves.

Another side factor for the drop in gasoline prices is the decline in the price of anhydrous ethanol, which accounts for 27% of the fuel mix. The input registers an accumulated fall of 3.3% in the São Paulo mills in the three weeks until March 24th. The survey was carried out by the Center for Advanced Studies in Applied Economics at the Higher School of Agriculture at the University of São Paulo (Cepea/Esalq-USP).

Diesel

The S-10 diesel also saw the average price drop 0.5% for the second week in a row at service stations across the country, between March 19 and 25, informed the ANP. A liter of raw material cost an average of R$ 5.94 this week, compared to R$ 5.97 in the previous seven days. Fuel is free from reenoneration until January 1, 2024, by government decision.

The price of diesel to the final consumer should fall further in the coming weeks, in line with the recent reduction practiced by Petrobras in the price of its refineries. Yesterday (23), Petrobras implemented another reduction in the price of diesel for distributors, of 4.47% or R$ 0.18 per liter. This reduction is gradually passed on to pump prices.

It was the third consecutive fall in the prices of the state-owned company, which may have weighed only modestly on the prices of the stations registered by the ANP, since it would only have affected the last three days of the week and partially, due to the dynamics of inventory of distributors and shopkeepers.

On March 1, Petrobras had already reduced the price of diesel by 1.95%, or R$ 0.08 per liter. Before, on February 8, the company had already practiced a first reduction of 8.9%, or R$ 0.40 per liter. The three reductions since then were made under the management of President Jean Paul Prates, appointed by President Lula (PT).

cooking gas

The average price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), or cooking gas, experienced a drop this week. The input sold in 13 kg cylinders closed the week at an average price of R$ 107.52, 0.15% below that registered in the previous week (R$ 107.69).

Cooking gas had been maintaining a trajectory of slight falls, parked and rose this month – and now it is falling again, although close to stability. Also in this case, with the exception of gasoline, federal taxes will only apply again on January 1, 2024.