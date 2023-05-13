The price of gasoline fell again in the week of May 7th to 13th, after registering a slight increase in the previous week, while diesel prices continued to fall, according to a price survey by the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP).

The average price of a liter of gasoline dropped to R$5.49, down 0.5% from the price registered in the week of April 30 to May 6. The price of a liter of diesel fell by 0.97%, to R$5.57, after having already dropped R$0.07 a week earlier.

The prices of both fuels in Brazil are more expensive than in the international market, according to the Brazilian Association of Fuel Importers (Abicom). Gasoline prices are 14% higher than the foreign price in the poles served by Petrobras and diesel is priced 9% higher.

Today, the 12th, the president of Petrobras, Jean Paul Prates, confirmed that next week the state-owned company will reassess the price of fuel.