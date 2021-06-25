About 1.1 billion liters of biodiesel were traded at the 80th Biodiesel Auction of the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP). The amount awarded is intended to meet, by economic agents, the mandatory mixing of the product with fossil diesel. There were no deals for voluntary mixing.

In values, the total negotiated reached R$ 6.05 billion, with an average discount of 30.6% compared to the weighted average of regional “maximum reference prices”, of around R$ 7.907 per liter.

According to the ANP, all the volume sold came from producers holding the Social Biofuel Seal. The average trading price reached R$ 5.485 per liter, without considering the acquirer’s (Petrobras) margin. The 80th ANP Biodiesel Auction aimed to guarantee the supply of biodiesel in the national market from the 1st of July to the 31st of August 2021.

Phases

The first stage of presentation of offers to meet the mandatory blend was held on the 7th of this month, bringing together 43 producers who made available more than 1.45 billion liters of biodiesel. The next day (8), continuing the process, the first bid selection phase took place, when 57.69 million liters of biodiesel were purchased. This volume came exclusively from small producers holding the Social Biofuel Seal, representing 38.8% of the volume offered by these producers and 4% of the total offered in the auction.

In the second stage of selection of offers, on June 9th and 10th, 917.68 million liters of biodiesel were purchased, also from producers holding the Social Biofuel Seal and representing 63% of the total volume offered on the trading floor.

In the third stage of selection of offers, held on the 11th, 126.86 million liters of biodiesel from producers holding or not the Social Biofuel Seal were auctioned, representing around 8.7% of the total offered in the auction.

voluntary mixing

The ANP also clarified that the process of submitting biodiesel offers by the mills and selection by distributors for voluntary mixing took place on the 15th of this month. 25 million liters were made available, 100% from producers holding the Social Biofuel Seal. The volume represented 7% of the total unsold offering balance for mandatory addition purposes. At this stage, there were no negotiations carried out, reiterated the ANP.

Biodiesel auctions aim to comply with Law 13,263, of March 23, 2016, and Resolution No. 16, of October 29, 2018, “to implement the evolution schedule of the mandatory addition of biodiesel to diesel oil sold to the final consumer” , stressed the ANP.

