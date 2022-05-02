Government will make 11 pre-salt areas available in the new Permanent Sharing Offer regime

The board of the ANP (Agência Nacional de Petróleo, Gás Natural e Biocombustíveis) approved, on Friday (29.Apr.2022), the public notice and contracts for the Permanent Sharing Offer, which will make 11 pre-salt areas available for concession . The documents are available at site of the agency.

The event does not yet have a defined date, although the expectation is that it will be held in 2022. Before the schedule, the documents need to be approved by the Ministry of Mines and Energy and TCU (Union Court of Auditors).

Blocks will be offered in the Santos and Campos basins, on the coast from Paraná to Espírito Santo. Of the 11 blocks, 6 were planned for the next sharing rounds – Ágata, Água Marinha, Esmeralda, Jade, Turmalina and Tupinambá. Another 5 have already been tendered, but have not received offers: Itaimbezinho, Norte de Brava, Boomerangue, Cruzeiro do Sul and Sudoeste de Sagittarius.

Petrobras exercised its preemptive right for the Água Marinha and Norte de Brava blocks, in which it will have a 30% interest.

Unlike numbered oil auctions –17th Concession Round, 6th Sharing Round etc.–, the Permanent Offer regime allows registered companies to have access to technical data in the areas in which they have expressed interest. This happens without a deadline limited by an edict. The areas remain in continuous supply.

The Permanent Sharing Offer combines the bidding model with the production sharing regime, when the Union is entitled to a portion of the oil and gas produced in the fields. In this regime, Petrobras has the right of first refusal, indicating the percentage of participation in the consortium that will hold the contracts.

After the failure of the 17th Bidding Round in 2021, the government made the Permanent Offer the priority concession model. In December, the CNPE (National Energy Policy Council) allowed the offer of pre-salt areas under the sharing regime in the Permanent Offer.

In April, the government held the 3rd Cycle of the event, raising R$ 422.4 million with the contracting of 59 areas.