what does a…If you look at our job landscape, you will see special functions. A field service engineer, a lab technician or an assembly worker: we obviously need them badly, but for what and why? In this series, someone tells about his or her profession every week. Today: Anouk van Egmond (29) is a croupier at Holland Casino.

What exactly do you do?

,,I work as a croupier at Holland Casino Rotterdam. That means I am a game leader. I deal the cards for the games you can play with us: Black Jack, poker, Punto Banco, roulette, et cetera.”

How did you get into this profession?

“Acting has been my passion since childhood. I did the Film actor training in Amsterdam. In the end it turned out to be not quite my world after all. I am an entertainer, but that fame is not necessary. Then I became a voice actress, but I can’t live on that alone. So I started looking for a side job. My father suggested that I check out the casino and in December 2016 I was hired as a Black Jack dealer.”





And do you like it?

"Yes, I think it's fantastic. It doesn't feel like work. When I'm at work on a Saturday night, it also feels like a night out to me. The games are interesting and the work remains challenging. You can keep learning. Recently I took the eight week roulette course. We are constantly adding new games. And I love the coziness of the guests."

What’s the most fun?

“I like poker the most. You really have a different role. In all games you are the bank, then your guests can lose or win. But in poker you really are the dealer and the guys play against each other. I really enjoy it when guests on Saturday evening are so happy because they have won five euros.”

What’s less fun?

,,In the beginning I found it difficult to see that people also lose. Then I drove home with a bad feeling. I can now happily deal with that, also in the knowledge that Holland Casino considers addiction prevention, for example, important.”

Don’t you want people to stop playing sometimes?

,,If someone has lost quite a bit of money, I try to protect them. As a casino, we also monitor gaming behaviour. Sometimes conversations are held, but guests also request a ban themselves to protect themselves. Then they can come once a week or month, for example. Or not for a longer period of time. That is registered in all casinos.”

Which skills are important?

"You have to stand your ground. You have a lot of responsibility and at the same time you have to be spontaneous, energetic, enthusiastic and motivated towards the guests. And flexibility is important."



Do you have to be able to calculate well?

,,Yes, of course! You must be able to calculate well. That can be tough when it’s busy. Especially at roulette. If twelve men are at stake, you still have to keep an overview, remember who has which color, pay in pieces, et cetera. I know all the tables by heart. But you learn all that during the training you receive.”

Isn’t that incredibly tiring?

,,Sometimes. That’s why you stand at one table for half an hour, at another table for half an hour and then you have a 15-minute break.”

What is the largest amount that you have won?

,,82,000 euros. At Caribbean Stud Poker, a jackpot is attached to the four aces, straight flush and royal flush combinations. Because these are very rare, the jackpot is very high. The jackpot hit me when a man got his hands on the royal flush.”

Will you stay in the casino until you retire?

,,I’m sure I’ll stay in the casino, but I’m thinking in another position. There is so much possible. And my colleagues are so nice, spontaneous and real bon vivants.”

