with videoFormer The Voice -coach Anouk thinks it is good that Ellen ten Damme has shared her experience with the alleged sexually transgressive behavior of Ali B and has made a statement to the police. The singer from The Hague called the rapper, with whom she was previously good friends, at Jinek tonight a’ fucking pancake’. “He needs therapy, man.”

,,All those men that matter, I liked them”, Anouk referred to the scandal at Eva Jinek. The Voice, in which, in addition to Ali B, Marco Borsato and band leader Jeroen Rietbergen are also involved. Although several of the alleged victims have been on Anouk’s coach team, she says she never knew about anything.

,,I just don’t understand it,” said Anouk. “These guys have so much money. They all have money. Then I think: why there (at The Voice† They go to Dubai every time, don’t they? Why don’t you go there once a month, rent a boat, with ten sex workers. Let yourself be completely drained. Why does that have to be there? I don’t get it†

Ellen ten Damme told tonight in the TV program The cut guest about her experiences with sexually inadmissible behavior, this site reported that her story is about Ali B. The rapper’s lawyer, Bart Swier, will respond to the statements tomorrow, he tells the ANP. Ten Damme’s story is separate from The Voicewhere Anouk worked for years with Ali B.

Anouk called Ali immediately

The singer called him immediately after hearing last January that the YouTube program Angry would treat abuses at the RTL 4 talent show. Ali turned things around on the phone, according to Anouk.

According to her, Ali said he “can’t really remember what it was about” and said it was “a long time ago”. “There was nothing to tie up. Then of course I immediately felt: this is not okay at all.” Anouk has not had any contact with him since then.

‘Research takes a long time’

The singer says she only has this week, three months after the appearance of Angry, received an invitation to participate in the investigation of law firm Van Doorne into the case. ,,I think that takes quite a bit of time,’ said Anouk, who is happy to cooperate.

She finds it especially important because she knows three alleged victims personally. “I wish I had asked a few questions earlier. I think it’s going slow, but maybe that’s how it works. I don’t know.”

Sébas Diekstra, the lawyer of a number of reporters of sexually transgressive behavior at The Voice, said this week that victims do not dare to report to Van Doorne. This office was hired by ITV, which produced the TV programme. The victims fear that the office can pass on information, according to Diekstra, who advocates an independent investigation.

Mariëtte Hamer, the government commissioner for sexual abuse and sexual violence, will talk to ITV about the investigation.

