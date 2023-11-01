When Anouk later becomes so demented that she can no longer care for herself, she would prefer to commit euthanasia. The singer says this in an interview with Matthijs van Nieuwkerk, in connection with her new album. Everything for her death has already been arranged. ‘I’m even a member of a euthanasia club’.
