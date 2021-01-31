Entering the theater at the age of 13, Anouk Grinberg has continued ever since, on public and private stages, as in cinema and television, to assert a sensitive presence that belongs only to her. She answers our questions in an exceptional situation.

What to think of the scourge from which we are struggling to free ourselves? How do you experience this suspense of living together and the anguish that can result from it?

Anouk Grinberg The scale of the event touches on so much in our lives that our brains are unable to think. Miraculously, I was able to manage more or less to counter the anxiety and paralysis that affect work. During this period when everything is at a standstill, when we have no more money, where we never see faces again, where relatives die, I drew a lot and wrote a lot. There is a strange virtue in all of this: what is valuable suddenly becomes much more. And what had none got detached from me. Deprivation of social life brought to light what was wrong with me, and made more sacred what already was. I have seen people show themselves to be so inventive, more united, more human. A heat circulates. I haven’t made any money for months. The shit is there, but I’m not alone. My guy is helping me. There are actors who are really unhappy when they’re not playing, like violins locked in boxes. For me, it’s a little less worse, I can draw, sometimes write. But I’ve never been to Père-Lachaise so often …

I am fascinated by people who find themselves in situations of great deprivation and who come to be life itself.

What prompted you to make your show on Rosa Luxemburg’s letters from prison?

Anouk Grinberg The book that inspired the show was given to me by someone very dear. So I read it… in stereo, with four ears! A priori, I have no attraction for politics, I even have repulsion in front of certain speeches which ooze the lie. I discovered in these Letters from prison by Rosa Luxemburg to what extent the politician was plugged into the love of life, in all its forms. She knew nature, the birds, she spoke and sang with them. She knew the trees. The painting. English, Polish, German and French poetry populated his memory, therefore his present, his prison. There was in her, between the head and the heart, between the public and the private, organic circulations. I am fascinated by people who find themselves in situations of great deprivation and who, in these moments, come to be life itself. It’s a mystery to me. I need other people’s texts so that this thing may grow in me, or not die. The person who gave me this book is the man I live with. He was an activist for many years, although not in a party. He is one of those who dreamed that men and women could change reality, make it better. Today, they are orphans of this hope because there has been too much damage, deviations. In my own way, I wanted to return him the gift he had given me one day, and secretly address these letters to some of his friends who are still struggling between their hopes and their political despair, which only Rosa could console. I also did it for all people who are split, just to show the beauty of those who are not. I was also blown away by his sense of friendship. She was a dominant animal, but not in her relationships with others. She had as much respect for Trotsky as she had for a little woman who sews dresses, if that woman was a good person.

In 2020, there was And why do I have to speak like you? this singular putting into words, which has become yours, and which is a collection of texts overwhelming with truth, published in the Passeur, by people ignored …

Anouk Grinberg I have long been interested in Art Brut, but I only knew painting and sculpture. I have discovered a number of texts absolutely unknown to the public; 99% of them were written by people in asylum. I first made a show of it. Then an anthology (1).

I worked, among others, in partnership with the Lausanne museum and the LaM, the Lille art brut museum. I contacted psychiatrists from hospitals and former nurses. I wanted to make known these texts which have, in my opinion, a great literary value. These are human testimonies that must come out of the ghetto of pathology. The common thread is the life that there is in them, their inventiveness, their creative force. Texts that are too crazy or deadly – at least in my eyes – I have dismissed them. I have no fascination with madness. I am fascinated by the vital energy of some. These people have been kicked out of the world. This literature has been expelled from literature. And these letters were never received by their recipient. Today, it’s up to us to receive them without making us feel guilty or scare us. Perhaps it was because there was too much love for life in them that they were taken for fools.

Your passion for what we call brut art is obviously in the same vein. How do you define what attaches you to these visions, often extralucid, that we rediscover from time to time?

Anouk Grinberg Extralucides, not always, but extralibres, yes. What touches me in this art is the impression that these people, who did not know they were artists, had more direct access to the secrets of the soul and to freedom of expression than we, who are professionals, for whom it is more complicated. I am perhaps like the salmon which, going up the course of the torrents, go up to the source.

You draw. How does it come to you?

Anouk Grinberg Instinctively. I never know what’s going to come out, but it comes out really fast. When the designs are successful, my intervention is minimal. I just accompany what wants to be done. I try to understand without analyzing, otherwise it’s ruined. These are kinds of appearances: face or landscape, for me it’s the same. Joy, sorrow, the same too. When we mess around with art, let’s say when we do stuff, categories like joy and grief are shattered. Expressing great grief can bring a lot of joy and a lot of serenity can make you cry.

It’s difficult for freedom when you’re educated, when you’re not crazy!

So it seems that, in acting and drawing, what matters most to you is a violent desire for expression. It seems well beyond the profession to be exercised … In that sense, do you plan to write?

Anouk Grinberg I will not speak of “violent desire for expression” because I like to keep quiet. But when something touches me – it often is – then I have no choice but to express it in some way or another. It can go through play, drawing or more and more through writing. In this case, I also try to get rid of my education, of the great texts that I could read or embody, which can be inhibiting. It’s like in the drawings, I never learned to draw. Art Brut may have passed this on to me: these people didn’t care to do the right thing to do, they did what they had to do. While in confinement, I wrote trying to give myself that freedom. And it’s difficult to have freedom when you’re educated, when you’re not crazy! How difficult it is to have freedom when you’re an actor, because you are watched, this mixture of truth and falsehood, visceral and technical. During those quiet months, I managed to finish something that I had been trying to do for seven years. And why do I have to speak like you? was finished, out. What I wrote was complicated, however, especially since I worked with neuroscientists. You had to “hold your brain”. But maybe art brut artists helped me to grant me a right …

You told Zoé Varier, on France Inter, that one day in 1983, when you were playing Chaillot in the Ordinary, a play by your father, Michel Vinaver, you were blinded on stage. Do you agree to speak again about this disturbing experience? What did you get out of it?

Anouk Grinberg It was not a “worrying experience”. It was quite a happy experience. I overlook the fact that it is excruciatingly painful. But once they were able to calm the pains, I was told: “You will not see any more”,I didn’t panic. On the contrary. To my surprise, I experienced peace. No doubt I felt suddenly delivered from everything that comes in through our eyes, all these faces, all these complicated situations with which we have to deal. And then, in my naivety, I believed that, no longer seeing, people no longer saw me! From that too I was delivered. When I hear myself say this to you, it sounds like someone who thinks that what comes in through the eyes is not beautiful. Not at all. I am touched by faces, by nature, by animals. I am thirsty for what is beautiful. I did not understand this peace that came to me. One thing is certain: it is not my will. On the other hand, having regained my sight little by little by dint of going to the hospital, I had the impression that this peace was threatened again. So I practiced living with my eyes closed with my eyes open. I hardly ever get there, but the memory of that inner freedom connects me with… a tiny bit of freedom.

At the beginning of this year, which looks like the one that ended not long ago, what do you want and what do you wish for society?

Anouk Grinberg To be serene, no matter what. And combative. And flexible. Don’t lose my little music. And for the others, all those I love, and all those I don’t know, to remain moving, curious people. I know very well that it is very long, and that this time hits the system in an almost neurological sense. There is too much confinement. But when there are walls, the water always manages to pass above, below, beside. I believe that prevented humanity can also be very strong. I see some who lower their arms and eyes, who close the shutters. Every day, as we brush our teeth, we should open the shutters, see what is beautiful in oneself and in others. Tell them and be nice!