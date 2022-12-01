Bløf singer Paskal Jakobsen has announced the first names of the Concert at Sea 2023 line-up. George Ezra, Anouk, Goldband and Danny Vera, among others, will be performing at the festival, which will take place on 22, 23 and 24 June at the Brouwersdam in Zeeland.

Son Mieux, Di-rect, Broederliefde, The youth of today, Antoon, Kris Kross Amsterdam, Flemming and organizer Bløf will also be on display.

“We were able to enjoy the great previous edition for a long time, where we noticed that more and more people are visiting our festival for three days and making it a fun weekend in Zeeland,” said Jakobsen on NPO Radio 2. which we can already announce will certainly succeed. This way we can look forward to the best weekend of the year together.”

Tickets go on sale on Thursday 8 December at 12:00. The rest of the line-up will be revealed in the near future. See also CDU politician Dagmar Schipanski died

Also listen to the AD Media Podcast below or subscribe via Spotify or itunes. Find all our podcasts at ad.nl/podcasts.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Watch our Show & Entertainment videos below: