He was working in the company when he was crushed by a heavy pallet: Antonio Golino was only 22 years old

Antonio Golino he lost his life at the age of 22, on the job. Another boy who adds to the numerous deaths that have occurred, in the same manner, in the last year.

The sad story happened inside theM&C company of Caivano, in the province of Naples, around 8:30 on 12 January. Antonio Golino was working in the factory, which produces cold cuts, when he stayed crushed by a heavy pallet.

The alarm was immediately raised to the rescuers, who intervened on the spot in a short time. Unfortunately, health workers could not do nothing to save the 22-year-old’s life.

Antonio Golino, freed by the Fire Brigade

The Carabinieri agents also arrived on the spot, who suffered opened the investigation and tried to reconstruct what happened and the men of the Fire Brigade, who got to work for free the boywedged under the heavy platform.

With high probability, you will decide to proceed with theautopsy examination. The latter will establish the certain cause of death and help the investigators reconstruct what happened inside the company.

The Italian politician, senator of the Republic and president of the mixed group, Peppe de Cristofaroafter hearing the news, published a long post on Facebook: