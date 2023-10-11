A young Colombian died in Ukraine. The exmiltar Jhoan Sebastian Cerón He had traveled to Eastern Europe a few weeks ago, but lost his life in the middle of the conflict.

(Also: ‘They treat me like a dog’: Colombian mercenaries denounce humiliation in Ukraine).

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which began on February 24, 2022, continues. After years of armed conflict, the United Nations estimates that 10,000 civilians have died, while there is no consolidated number of dead soldiers.

The United States estimates that around 500,000 Russian and Ukrainian soldiers have fallen in combat since 2022according to officials told the newspaper The New York Times.

Colombian who died in Ukraine had been

The young man was 26 years old.

Jhoan Sebastián Cerón, 26, agreed to join militias in Ukraine from August 2023. According to family members explained to the local media Huila Diarysought to obtain financial resources to support his young son.

However, the goal of helping his family in Colombia was cut short. The man born in San Agustín, Huila, died in a missile attack on October 7.

(Also read: Another Colombian died in the war between Ukraine and Russia: he was the father of two children).

Bombing in Ukraine. Reference image. Photo: EFE/EPA/Ukrainian National Police

Relatives received the news from one of their companions, who assured them that they had not been able to rescue the Colombian’s body from the battlefield.

The family is waiting for the young man’s remains to be located. Furthermore, they are crying out for help so that he can be repatriated in order to bury him.

The Colombians who have died in Ukraine in 2023; one of them warned

There is no official number of Colombians who have lost their lives after joining troops fighting in Ukraine.

Come psychologically prepared for what you are going to face.

In September, the death of the man from Huila was reported. Alejandro Herrera Eviaa former professional soldier who had traveled in late 2022.

As soon as he arrived in Ukraine, he gave a warning to the Colombians who had planned to continue on his way.. “Analyze well, it is not to discourage you, it is because if you come, come psychologically prepared for what you are going to face,” she wrote in a Facebook post.

The destruction caused by the war had impressed him: “See how the trees look from the number of grenades and missiles that fall day and night on our positions.”

“I spoke with him days before. He told me: ‘Mommy, if something happens to me, I have already told them to have strength.’ My other siblings need it too.’ That’s when I saw him as sad,” said María del Carmen, his mother, for local media.

(Keep reading: The details of the death of Colombians in Ukraine took a while to find).

At the end of August, Ronald Andrés Navarro Solano, 39, diedwho had served as a professional soldier after training at the José María Córdova military school in Bogotá.

Ronald Andrés Navarro Solano, Colombian.

In April, three more Colombians who were part of the international ‘Carpathian Sich’ battalion were killed in a Russian attack in the Donetsk region.

The death of Manuel Ferley Barrios, father of four children, met at the end of March. According to what his wife said, the Army pensioner planned to pay a loan of 80 million pesos that he had acquired to have a home.

(You can see: Another Colombian died in the Ukrainian war: he traveled to pay a millionaire loan).

Photo: Private file.

On January 24, 2023, The Foreign Ministry also reported that two other Colombians who were fighting as volunteers in Ukraine as part of the International Legion died.

You can also see:

– ‘They killed my puppy’: Colombian migrant cries for dog with whom he crossed 12 countries.

– The first video of Daniel Sancho in prison with an evident physical change comes to light.

– Father ‘Chucho’ bursts into tears in Israel: ‘Until the last one leaves, I’m not leaving.’

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL