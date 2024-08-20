After the arrival of Hi-Fi Rush, Pentiment, Sea of ​​Thieves and Grounded to the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5 At the beginning of the year, many have wondered which Xbox games will be the next to follow this trend. Although there is no official information at the moment, It seems that we would have an answer to this question today.

Although Xbox has remained silent, multiple reports have indicated that during Gamescom, Microsoft’s division would announce the next title that would stop being an exclusive to reach the consoles of its competitorsToday, Opening Night Live will take place, and on August 22, Xbox will have its own presentation, so our doubts will be resolved this week.

Now, regarding the game that would come to PS5 and, probably, Switch, at the moment there is no clear candidate. Many have pointed out that it is Forza Horizon 5. Without However, others, such as Windows Central’s Jez Corden, mention that this will not be the case, and has singled out Killer Instinct, State of Decay 2and Halo: Master Chief Collection as possible candidates.

Let us remember that multiple rumors have also selected Starfield and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle as possible games that will no longer be an Xbox exclusive. While this could be the case in the future, For now, Bethesda and MachineGames’ work will only be available on Series X|S and PC.

With Opening Night Live just hours away, It is likely that all questions will be answered during this event. We can only wait. In related news, these are the new games for Xbox Game Pass. Similarly, Xbox could bring back two Marvel games.

Author’s Note:

As is often the case, it will be interesting to see how the public reacts, especially the brand’s most die-hard fans. Considering that the Xbox Series X|S does not have titles like Black Myth: Wukongand now they are losing Exclusives, there are probably people who are not entirely happy with these plans.

Via: Windows Central