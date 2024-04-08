A few weeks ago, a rumor that many had already talked about was confirmed, and that is the incorporation of four exclusive Xbox titles on other consoles, information that was shared in a live broadcast. Nintendo and that on the same day there were communications to reach PlayStation. And while it was mentioned that there wouldn't be much more content coming this year with the competition, it seems there's one more plan up his sleeve.

Through the social network of LinkedInsome fans have noticed that a former veteran of ZeniMax Online has talked about a graphics engine that was working in relation to a game that has not yet been announced by Xbox and neither for Bethesda. Added to this is that this game would not be limited to reaching only Microsoftbut also for third-party platforms, unless it is what it says in the publications.

The profile was discovered by the user of X Zuby_Tech and belongs to the former senior game programmer of ZeniMax Online Studios, Ryan Ruzich. The unannounced project appears to be the last thing Ruzich was working on for the company before his departure in November 2022. But it will likely be revealed in the coming months, with Summer Game Festival.

With all this in mind, it's possible that this is a new franchise or that it had previous deals to appear on more consoles, but so far everything is a mystery. Games like are discarded starfieldsince the latter does not yet have a release year, and is also preparing an expansion, so plans to take it to PS5 At the moment they are ruled out. Furthermore, his own Phil Spencer said that the game Bethesda It will not be shared, not at least for these months.

