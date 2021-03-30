Starting next week, all the adults who want will be able to get vaccinated against covid-19 in the state of New York, where according to Governor Andrew Cuomo, “the light at the end of the tunnel” can already be seen. Not for him, however, because in light of the fifteen minutes of glory that his management of the pandemic has given him, the dominant and abusive style of a politician who has already been accused of sexual harassment by ten women has emerged.

The latest, Sherry Vill, whom the governor visited in 2017 when the flooding of Lake Ontario flooded her home, offers photos, but the most damaging thing is her testimony. “You’re very pretty,” he says he told her, before grabbing her face with both hands and kissing her on the cheeks. “This is what Italians do,” he justified himself. “Do you need anything else?” He asked, taking her hand before saying goodbye.

It was the third time during the visit that the governor kissed her “in a highly sexual way,” she insisted on Monday during a zoom media appearance. Within days, she received an invitation from the governor’s office to accompany her to an event, something she considered inappropriate because it did not include her husband or son.

It is difficult to think that the accusation would have had weight had it not been part of a chain of denunciations that was unleashed in February by Lindsey Boylan, a young economist who uncovered “the toxic work environment” that reigned in the governor’s office. There “sexual harassment and bullying is so perverse that it is not only condoned but expected,” he said on Medium. “His inappropriate behavior towards women is an affirmation that he likes you and therefore you must be doing something right. Intimidate to silence her critics and if you dare to speak up you will pay the consequences.

Advances, touching and veiled threats are only part of their problems. Cuomo is also accused of having given privileged access to COVID-19 tests to family and friends at the beginning of the pandemic, when it was difficult to access them. And behind all that, spearhead for the impeachment investigation that is being carried out, lies the most deadly accusation: That of having made up the death figures in nursing homes to avoid the responsibility of having forced these centers to accept Covid-19 patients. The 61-year-old governor, who has been in office for ten, is tooth and nail reluctant to resign, but his presidential prospects have faded.