The number of women accusing Sex and the City star Chris Noth of sexual assault has risen to three. Another American woman shared her memories of meeting with the actor, informs Daily Beast.

According to the victim, in 2010, when she was 18, she worked in a restaurant where Noth was a regular guest. One evening he found the girl alone in the room, began kissing her and pulling off her tights, not responding to the word “no”. She stated that she managed to escape when she promised him to meet elsewhere.

Earlier, two women, not personally acquainted with each other, told The Hollywood Reporter that Chris Noth raped them in 2004 and 2015. One worked for a firm where Noth was a client. According to her, he once invited her to his apartment, first kissed her without asking, and then raped her. Then she had to go to the hospital. The second woman stated that she met Noth at the club where she worked as a waitress. He claimed to her that his marriage to actress Tara Wilson was fictitious, and then invited her to his apartment.

Chris Noth claims these charges are false. “I met these people years, even decades ago. The meetings were by mutual agreement. I do not know for sure why these stories are emerging now, but I know one thing: I did not attack these women, ”he said.