Everything seemed good for the Wolves to start this season, but it is already known that you do not have to react impulsively to the first signs. Your case is a good example. The first stone they have found on the road has erased the smile and they have started to suffer. From 2-0 with which they opened 2020/21 they have now gone to 2-5, sustaining a losing streak that already increases to five consecutive defeats.

In that game in Salt Lake City in which they achieved the second victory Karl-Anthony Towns was injured. He has been on sick leave all this time, since his left wrist is dislocated. He is the player-franchise, there is no doubt about it, but they has excessively affected your absence and the staff problems that exist to replace him and to carry out appointments without him present have been revealed.

The Blazers took advantage of everything that happens in the Timberwolves to carry out their game against them (135-117) and balance his qualifying balance, both the total and only his home. With this they tie with the Jazz in the first position of the division that they all share, the Northwest.

The encounter was annihilated in the second quarter. The visitors started well, supporting some Trail Blazers who clearly wanted to assert their superiority near the basket and they knew how to do it during the 48 minutes. The Wolves won by one point at the opening of that second act: at halftime they came losing by 19 after conceding 47 points in that heat. Tremendous calico.

The hole Towns leaves is a seam for other teams. Stotts, one of the smartest coaches, could see it. He also has two centers who know how to do a lot of damage attacking in the paint. In the first half Nurkic had 7/8 and Kanter was in 3/3, and the game ended with an 86% success in those field shots, while Ed Davis and Naz Reid, their rivals in those positions, added the whopping 0 points. There was no going back and the Timberwolves were losing more and more opportunities as the minutes passed, leading to garbage minutes in which men like Reid were able to save the ballot.

Juancho Hernangómez acted as a starter and was able to score 12 points in 22 minutes of exposure. The worst part was taken by the other Spaniard, Ricky Rubio, who is one of those who is not taking the step forward without Towns: he stayed at 0 points after trying four shots, although he added 10 assists, 5 rebounds and 5 steals. The point guard, unlike the forward, goes down and there is no rapport with D’Angelo Russell (26), with whom he should form one of the most reliable directorships in the competition. The Blazers’ outside team, Lillard and McCollum, punished them, especially the first one, who finished with seven triples scored for 39 points.