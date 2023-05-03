Home page politics

From: Kathrin Reikowski, Stefan Krieger

Donald Trump, former President of the United States, at Turnberry Golf Course in South Ayrshire. Trump is visiting the UK. © Steve Welsh/dpa

A witness testifies at Trump’s trial about alleged sexual assault on a flight. The developments from the USA in the news ticker.

Update from May 3, 5.40 a.m: In the civil trial against Donald Trump over allegations of rape by US journalist E. Jean Carroll, another woman testified about an alleged sexual assault by the ex-president. Jessica Leeds, 81, said Tuesday (May 2 local time) in federal court in Manhattan that Trump groped her on a flight to New York in the late 1970s.

“There was no conversation, it came out of nowhere,” Leeds said. “He tried to kiss me, to grab my breasts.” When Trump also tried to reach under her skirt, she found the strength to get out of her first-class seat. The incident in 1978 or 1979 only lasted “seconds”, but it seemed “like an eternity” to her.

Leeds made their allegations in an interview with the New York Times a few weeks before the 2016 presidential election. Trump previously denied allegations of sexual misconduct in a TV debate with his opponent Hillary Clinton. “I was angry because he lied,” Leeds said in court.

The woman had been called as a witness by attorneys for plaintiff Carroll. This is to convince the jury that Trump has a history of sexual misconduct.

Despite allegations of rape: Trump continues to campaign

Update from May 2, 3:12 p.m: While the judge refuses to stop the rape trial against him, Trump continues to campaign. at his Flying visit to Scotland he was greeted by his golf resort Turnberry. They waved hats that read, “We’re making Turnberry great again,” the reported BBC.

The ex-US President maintains several golf courses in Scotland and Ireland. Trump wants to run again for the Republicans in the 2024 election.

Rape allegations against Trump: His lawyers cross-examine Carroll

Update from May 2, 2023, 11:10 a.m.: The civil lawsuit against Donald Trump over rape charges, which could cost him millions, continues this week. So far, the jury has had a comprehensive insight into the dispute between US author Jean Carroll and Donald Trump. The former president’s legal team played TV news clips earlier in the trial that showed Carroll describing the encounter in live interviews.

The jury also learned about other “traumatic incidents” in Carroll’s life. Trump’s attorneys repeatedly cross-examined Carroll. Among other things, it covered why Carroll never told the police how former CBS chairman Les Moonves kissed and groped her in an elevator – and other cases of sexual misconduct by other men towards Carroll.

Civil trial against Donald Trump: Former President visits Scotland

Update from May 2, 2023, 10:13 am: While the trial of Donald Trump is continuing in New York, he has already left the country. Trump is currently in Scotland visiting one of his golf courses. It is Trump’s first trip to Great Britain since 2019. After his arrival in Scotland, Trump addressed the media representatives at the airport. “It’s great to be home again,” said the ex-president, adding, “It was my mother’s home.”

First report from May 2, 2023, 7 a.m.: New York (USA) – The rape trial against ex-US President Donald Trump continues: On Monday (May 1), the judge responsible refused to break off the trial. Trump’s lawyers had asked for the process to end without result, as reported by US media.

Trump’s lawyers accused the court of repeatedly making “unfair and harmful decisions” in the process. Judge Lewis Kaplan denied the motion. Blurred in the US Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign increasingly involved defense in the civil lawsuit against him.

Donald Trump may continue to share evidence with the US public

Another decision by the US courts on Monday was in Trump’s favour. Trump’s lawyers got the ex-president allowed to continue discussing evidence against him publicly on social media. “President Trump is the leading Republican candidate for president of the United States,” it says loudly New York Times in the attorneys’ records. “To state the obvious, there will continue to be significant public comments about this case and his candidacy, to which he has the right and need to respond, both for his own sake and for the benefit of the voting public.”

Prosecutors had therefore requested that the former president be banned from reviewing evidence without his lawyers present and, more broadly, from publishing the prosecution’s evidence on social media or other channels. The lawyers also argued that prosecutors would not be allowed to speak publicly about evidence against Trump.

Jean Carroll’s rape allegation against Donald Trump in court

The Rape trial of Donald Trump So it continues: In it, the now 79-year-old US author Jean Carroll accuses Trump of raping her in a New York luxury department store in the mid-1990s. Trump denies the allegation. The criminal allegations are statute-barred, but under civil law Carroll was free to file a lawsuit. The process, which began last week, could take several more days. Trump himself has not appeared so far – he was at the inauguration of a golf course in Scotland on Monday.

The 76-year-old Trump is being investigated for a number of possible crimes. He himself describes the actions of law enforcement agencies against him as politically motivated because he wants to run again as a Republican presidential candidate in the 2024 election. (Kathrin Reikowski)