On October 26, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. on Avenida Vergara and Antártida Argentina, Ranelagh, Berazategui party, the cyclist Nicolás Carrizo (24) was run over by a Peugeot Partner van driven by 30-year-old Sergio Paul Inga Douglas. He was seriously injured and was in agony for six days, until he died. This Friday, five months after an episode still without answers, his family put a “white bicycle” in the place where the accident occurred. And he denounced that the prosecution did not advance in the investigation and that the driver continues to drive.

“The person responsible for my son’s death continues to circulate and even went on vacation. He works in a metallurgical factory, which until today provides him with a vehicle. And he continues to drive as if nothing,” said Carmela La Bionda, the victim’s mother.

And he pointed out to Justice: “We are waiting for April 5 to arrive, the day our lawyer was given a turn at UFI 7 in Berazategui, to see how the case continues. Just between the end of this month and early April will be the speed skills. we are in nowhere, with no response from the prosecution. “

White bicycles honor cyclists in the places where they were run over. The family took a little license when designing the one that remembers Nicolás. Instead of a real bike, they put up a sign with the colors white, blue and red. The same ones that Nico’s bicycle had, which was split in two there in that same place where now there is a sign.

Carmela at the tribute, along with her granddaughter Narella – Nicolás’ daughter – and her mother, Santa.

In the call that the mother spread through social networks, she wrote: “Not a white bike more, not a life less because of irresponsible driving. On March 26 at 3:00 p.m., in Avenida Vergara and Antártida Argentina (date, time and place that will be 5 months after the accident that left my son, our Nico, dead) we will place the white bike in his memory and in demand of a justice that does not come. We wait for you. Million of thanks. Justice by Nico Carrizo. Sergio Paul Inga Douglas murderer “.

Pachi Carrizo, his father did not go to the tribute: he could never return to that place. It is that he, also a cyclist, was training with his son when he was run over. That Monday, October 26, they were already returning along Vergara Avenue when he heard a noise. He turned around and saw his son Nicolás “on the floor, badly, asleep,” according to his wife Carmela.

Inga Douglas was driving along a crossroad and when she was crossing Vergara she rammed Nicolás, who flew off. Then he collided with a parked car.

This is how Nicolás Carrizo’s bicycle, the cyclist run over in Berazategui, was left.

“The vast majority of the witnesses say that this person was coming at very high speed and others say that my son passed in red,” Carmela said when she announced the case.

The ambulance took Nicolás to the Evita Pueblo hospital. Had exposed femur fracture and multiple head trauma. As he had clots that prevented oxygenation of the brain, he was referred to El Cruce hospital, in Florencio Varela. There he died on November 1.

Nicolás left a 3-year-old daughter, Narella, who is now 4 and who this Friday was with her grandmother to ask for justice for her father. His mother, Carmela, and his grandmother, “la nona Santa” were also there.

Nicolás Carrizo had been cycling for 9 years.

After the crash, Sergio Paul Inga Douglas was delayed, but immediately He was released. His brother, who was with him in the truck, suffered minor injuries and was also taken to Evita Pueblo.

“I would like a judge to see what happens to parents who lose our children, so they can feel what it is and get on with it. Because that person can’t handle anymore. Even if I go to prison, my son is not returned to me. We have nothing, all we have is a dead child. But at least we want this not to happen to anyone else “, reflects Carmela.

After running over Nicolás Carrizo, the driver of the Partner got on the sidewalk and collided with a parked Duster.

The passion for cycling

Nicolás Carrizo had started cycling for 9 years. He shared the passion with his dad and used to compete. In 2019 it came out first in its category in a race organized by Lanús Cicles Club.

She had studied hairdressing, but finally she dedicated herself to what she loved the most and put a bicycle shop.

Nicolás Carrizo in his bicycle shop.

Had a daughter, Narella, who is now four years old. Her grandmother Carmela usually shows her photos and videos of her father, so that she always keeps him in mind.

Pachi Carrizo, Nicolás’s father, cannot overcome what happened. “We recently convinced him to go back to cycling, to go out to train. On weekends we go to races, but from Monday to Friday it’s all tears. Cycling will bring him out, but it’s the passion that the son had too and everything brings back memories, “says Carmela.

Months ago, she sent a letter to the mayor of Berazategui, Patricio Muzzi, asking him to repair the Argentino Ríos Municipal Velodrome located in the town of Juan María Gutiérrez, so that cyclists in the area have a safe place and in conditions to train. Still no response.

“What does it cost you to listen to us?” Carmela wonders. “The circuit is necessary for these accidents to end; so that cyclists can train there and not go out on the road, where anyone drives at high speed and they don’t get the record. I want to that the death of my son serve to change something. There are thousands of dead cyclists like Nicolás and they don’t listen to us. Their lives don’t seem to matter. “