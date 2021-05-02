May Day closed in Berlin on Saturday with a night of riots. According to provisional internal figures from the Police of this city-state, 354 people were arrested, mostly for vandalism, and 93 officers were injured, some of them with bone fractures. The protesters also spoke of “dozens” of injuries. After what happened, the mayor of the capital, the social democrat Michael Müller, charged this Sunday against the violent.

The day of mobilizations for Labor Day in Berlin had been “relatively quiet”, according to the Police, until mid-afternoon. A score of calls, from cycling marches to concentrations of teachers and health workers, had passed without incident. Even a protest from pandemic deniers Critics of the restrictions had to be dissolved early, but without altercations, because most of its 250 participants did not wear a mask or keep a safe distance.

But the traditional revolutionary march of the afternoon-night of May Day once again regained its most violent face, after a few years in which the incidents had progressively disappeared. Small groups – most of them strictly black and hooded – decided to torpedo the protest that, focused this year on the social problems caused by the rebound in rental prices, had summoned some 10,000 people. The Police found problems to enforce safety distances, but acknowledged that the vast majority were wearing masks.

The violent set up barricades, burned garbage containers, lit flares and threw stones and bottles at the officers, who responded with tear gas, charges and multiple arrests.. The demonstration was split in two and ended prematurely after the convener dissolved it after being attacked by strangers. The organizers have also denounced “dozens” of injuries among the participants. The riots went on for hours.

Müller, who defended the right to demonstrate despite the coronavirus, said he had “no understanding” with the violent and criticized those who attack the Police and endanger “many peaceful protesters.” «Violence, hatred and ignorance have no place in society, not on May 1st or any other day, “added the mayor.

The head of the Interior in Berlin, Andreas Geisel, condemned what he considered an “” abuse “of the right of assembly in a particularly delicate situation such as the pandemic, with restrictions to avoid interpersonal contacts. “We will not allow some violent freelancers to want to take away May Day as the day to demonstrate peacefully,” he said. The president of the regional police, Barbara Slowik, spoke of “unacceptable violence”.

The Berlin security forces had requested reinforcements from other federal states to deal with May Day and had deployed some 5,600 officers on the streets of the capital. They counted on having to enforce the restrictions due to the pandemic in all the events called, but also contain possible incidents, common in previous years.

Mobility and hospitality



On this occasion, however, the protests were not solely labor-related, but different groups took the opportunity to hold political rallies or rejection of sanitary restrictions, in a kind of amalgam where left radicals, extreme rightists and deniers were mixed. These types of demonstrations have been lavished in the last two months, in a demonstration of the growing tiredness of the population in the face of the “hard closure” imposed by the Government of Angela Merkel to stop the pandemic.

In Hamburg and Leipzig, security forces had to disperse protesters with water cannons and in several cities protests were repeated calling for an end to restrictions, allow mobility and open hotels and cultural centers.