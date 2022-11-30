Pablo Gómez revealed to Jannet López Ponce the ardor that accelerated the attack against the INE.

The coordinator of the deputies of Morena, Ignacio Mier, postponed for on Tuesday the burial of the opinion that his bench, that of the PT and the Green approved to deform the electoral institutions and rules that was going to be submitted yesterday to the plenary session Saint Lazarus. It sensible would be to accept the practical uselessness of the document and withdraw it, but gives artificial life.

Justifies the postponement by saying forced by congruence against those who support the 4Tand affirms that he does it for “prudence, to give a significant number of deputies who are not in the United Commissions time to analyze, to internalize, to reflect.”

Dead as they are the initiative and the opinionwhat is foreseeable is that no one of those mentioned reads, studies and rereads a tome without meaning or destiny.

“Ours is a political and programmatic decision of electoral identity. You have to take care of the prestige, you have to take care of the forms ”, he says, and announces that as of Tuesday the initiatives that the president will send to modify secondary laws in electoral matters: “First we are going to vote on plan A, and immediately on plan B.”

The thing about “prudence” has sustenance in the artichokes but not foolish fellow travelers of the PT and the Greenpanicked by the intention to cut the economic prerogatives to the parties, which also opens the door to dark financings, among others those of organized crime.

To Lopez Obrador, meanwhile, he is not distracted by Mier’s predicaments.

“What is it that we want to take care of in the electoral law initiative that we want to promote? Well, let the vote be free, clean; that the elections be free and fair; that everyone vote for what their conscience dictates and that there be democracy ”he said yesterday, as if he, his co-religionists and allies in representative positions had come to power in some other way.

–– How are you going to do so that the Constitution is not violated? -They Asked.

“The Constitution is not violated (…). I have it well analyzed ”.

–– How far can you go to make a reform to the secondary law?

“Very little. For example, I cannot remove or reduce the number of multi-members”.

and ironized: “Applause for the conservative bloc (…) for defending the INE, applause (…). That is not going to be allowed. Applause. Money cannot be taken from parties. Applause (…). The parties will continue to be the ones that, by orders of their bosses, appoint the advisers and the magistrates of the electoral tribunal, not the citizens, not the people. And the loudest applause: they are going to vote against what the people want. That is the loudest applause…”.

We recommend you read:

banal feelings of grudges and revenge: this Monday the 28th, the reporter of MILLENNIUM Jannet López Ponce published his interview with a key co-author of the frustrated initiative, Pablo Gomez:

“He does not think twice, he ventilates that the origin of stopping the electoral authorities comes from the cancellation of candidacies for Morena in 2021.”

Yes: those with shady financing…