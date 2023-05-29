Another week begins and the producers still have no solution grain price problem so the uncertainty increases.

At the end last week agricultural producers met from all over the state at the facilities of the Confederation of Agricultural Associations of the State of Sinaloa (Caades) to share concerns regarding the scheme that is being implemented for the commercialization of corn.

Marte Vega Román, President of Caades, said that there is concern because last week they would meet with the Secretary of the Interior, Adán Augusto López Hernándezhowever, it was not carried out.

“It is unfortunate that they did not have the attention to call us, here we are already desperate due to the uncertainty of the four million tons that are still without a defined scheme for its commercialization and the threshing has already begun”, expressed Vega Román.

He said that another concern is the Segalmex scheme for the purchase of a million tons since there is no clarity in the operating mechanicsso there are many doubts on the part of the collection centers, which have not yet been defined. Another doubt is how the withholdings from the producer would be made if this agency would directly make the payments to the producer.

In addition, to date the operational mechanics for the thousand tons that the State Government would buy through Segalmex have not been published and the pressure is getting stronger as threshing is becoming more widespread.

as agreement They agreed to continue insisting with Governor Rocha Moya on the meeting with the Secretary of the Interior, to follow up on the scheme that will be agreed with the industrialists with the purpose of giving the best possible price to the producer.

It should be noted that it was on Friday, May 19, that the federal authorities agreed to publicize monitoring of the strategies to improve the commercialization of corn and wheat during the past week, however, the approach was not carried out and this week it is unknown if there will be a date .