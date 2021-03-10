The KnowingBA Program, which conducts free and guided tours of the City, has been reinvented and since mid-2020 it allows to meet with Virtual tours the buildings, theaters, museums, sculptures and the most emblematic works of the different neighborhoods.

After touring the entire 9 de Julio Avenue, getting to know the magic of the Old Town and enjoying the vibrant colors of La Boca, KnowingBA Digital now allows you to discover the iconic Palermo neighborhood and its hundreds of attractions from museums, embassies and emblematic buildings to the largest green area in the City.

The new video is now available on the website of the Buenos Aires Ministry of Government. The tour begins at the famous fountain in Plaza Alemania, which was a gift from the German community in Argentina on the centenary of the May Revolution, and ends at one of the busiest museums in the city, the Museo de Arte Latinoamericano de Buenos Aires (MALBA).

A website that contains different virtual tours of the City of Buenos Aires.

They will also visit corners, museums and key buildings within the neighborhood, such as the José Hernández Popular Art Museum, the Decorative Art Museum, the house of the prominent Argentine writer Victoria Ocampo and the Sanmartiniano Institute.

In addition, the virtual walk allows you to immerse yourself in the diagonals, curves and the immense vegetation characteristic of the Palermo Chico neighborhood, to discover one of the most elegant mansions in the city and to know the “embassy area” with a fresh look, from another perspective.

All tours can be accessed at www.buenosaires.gob.a / saber / knowing-ba-digital.