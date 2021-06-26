“The Governing Council of Coato is robbing us of our rights. He has not summoned us, as every season, to give us the rules of the campaign, nor has he informed us of the phytosanitary products that we have to use on our plots. All this in a clear act of occultism ”, denounced this Friday the president of the Association for the Defense of the Producers of Table Grapes of the Agricultural Cooperative of Totana de Coato, Andrés García. He assured that “the sanctioning file that was opened to us last season for not taking all the production to the cooperative is the cause of this lack of advice.”

Sources of the Governing Council pointed out to THE TRUTH that “these producers failed to comply with the statutes last year by not delivering all the grape production.” They added that “what they are seeking is expulsion so that Coato does not claim damages. In addition, they have not been informed because since last October they already announced that this season they were not going to bring all the grape production either.