To print

MochÃ³n Losada, Sonia



“Hungary is not the Faroe Islands”. Is the phrase he said Jorge Vilda after the clash with the Faroese, in which Spain thrashed without shame (0-10). With this warning, the coach wanted to have his team plugged in to the second qualifying game for the World Cup. Today it’s time to face Hungary, in Budapest, and anything other than scoring points will be a disappointment.

Spain is only worth winning. There are no excuses. This team has set the limits very high. It is normal, La Roja is number 10 in the world and Hungary is 44. Margret Kratz’s men come from falling in the first match of this phase against Scotland. And before, they lost three of the last four for the Eurocup, which left them out. They are still two steps below the Selection.

Although if we go back to the past, the statistics leave the Spanish team in a bad place. Four times they have met (1985, 1986, 1992 and 1995) and never achieved victory. Something is clear, that Spain was light years away from what it is now.

Hungary is a team without a tour. He has never managed to qualify for any UEFA or FIFA tournament. Its players play the majority in the Hungarian league, among the Ferencváros and the Haladás-Viktória. A very young team, with an average age of 23.3 years. Only four players are over 25 years old: Szocs, Sipos, Csiszar and Vago.

There is not much difference with this Spain, whose average is 23.9. Each call gives opportunities to young people from the quarry, and the results are optimal. How it happened to the Faroe Islands with Amaiur of 9 and achieving a poker. That could serve as a reward for the Donostiarra to have minutes again. Vilda is expected to return to plan A, with regulars like Paños, Mapi or Aitana on the pitch. Spain’s second triumph awaits in Budapest.