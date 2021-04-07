Iceland’s Meteorological Authority (Fedorstova) said on Wednesday that another volcanic eruption occurred in the country’s volcanoes region.

The authority added that another opening formed between the site of the original eruption and two other faults that occurred on Easter Monday, last Monday.

The authority added that during the 24-hour live broadcast of the RUV television channel, it was possible to see a glowing orange lava flowing from the rift to the surface of the earth, during the night.

The volcanic eruption began on March 19 in a remote area of ​​the Reykjanes Peninsula, southwest of Reykjavik.