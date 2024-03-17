Home page World

Volcanic eruption in Iceland: A rescue vehicle stands on a road leading to volcanic activity between Hagafell and Stóri-Skógfell in Iceland. For the fourth time in four months, a volcano has erupted in the same region of Iceland. © Marco di Marco/dpa

It was a matter of time. Then lava fountains shot out of the crack in the earth again. The volcano in Iceland has erupted again. However, this time it is different.

Grindavík – Strong earthquakes announced the volcanic eruption in Iceland. But this time the warning time was only 40 minutes. 700 people had to be evacuated immediately from the Blue Lagoon. The tourist attraction was open to visitors despite the danger.

New volcanic eruption in Iceland is the strongest to date, according to experts

Lava flows south and southeast at a speed of one kilometer per hour. The Icelandic Meteorological Office announced this on Sunday morning. According to the experts, the length of the crack in the earth is around 3.5 kilometers long. According to initial evaluations of aerial photos, the fourth eruption near the coastal town of Grindavík is the strongest to date.

In December 2023, there had been rumblings on the Reykjanes Peninsula for weeks. Then on December 18, 2023, the emergency occurred. The coastal town of Grindavík with thousands of residents had to be evacuated; there is a kilometer-long magma tunnel beneath the town.

There is no danger to people, they say. However, rescue workers complained about tourists who had traveled to the region out of sensationalism.

Iceland volcano erupts for the fourth time – lava rolls towards the sea

The sky was glowing red-orange and could be seen in the capital Reykjavik, just 40 kilometers northeast, according to photos on the broadcaster's website RUV showed on Saturday evening.

Scientists tried to get an idea of ​​the situation from a helicopter. The eruption was again announced by strong seismic activity. Experts counted around 80 tremors.

Lava 200 meters from protective barriers

The scenario that the lava reaches the sea must be taken into account. Some of the lava is also flowing towards the protective barriers for the coastal town of Grindavík, which was evacuated in November, and is now only around 200 meters away from them. The advance warning phase for the eruption was very short: the first warning to the Ministry of Civil Protection was received only 40 minutes before the first eruption began.

Another volcanic eruption in Iceland: According to the Icelandic Meteorological Office, lava could reach the sea this time, as a graphic shows. © Screenshot Icelandic Meteorological Office

New volcanic eruption in Iceland

Grindavík is located on the Reykjanes Peninsula around 55 kilometers southwest of Reykjavik. There have been four volcanic eruptions on the peninsula since mid-December, and in one in January the lava even covered three houses on the northern foothills of the town of 4,000 inhabitants.

The future of the community is uncertain. The government has already presented a draft law that would allow residents to sell their residential property to a state-owned company. The volcano erupted for the first time on December 18th and for the second time on January 14th. A third, smaller eruption was recorded on February 8th. (dpa/ml)