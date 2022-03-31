Madrid has a spring signing. The white club has closed the signing of Vinicius Tobias, Shakhtar Donetsk’s Brazilian right-back. The player, as confirmed by AS, will arrive on loan for the remainder of this season and the next with a purchase option of 18 million euros. The defender will have a record from Castilla, which has two pound places and has no quota for non-EU citizens. The defender, as this newspaper already reported, was also wanted by Atlético de Madrid.

The player, who turned 18 on February 23, has not had time to debut with the Ukrainian team in an official match. Arrived in January, Vinicius Tobías did play six friendlies before the Russian invasion of Ukraine ordered by Vladimir Putin forced the Ukrainian club to cease activity. The defender came to Shakhtar from Internacional de Porto Alegre and has been capped by the Brazilian youth ranks six times.

The arrival of Vinicius Tobias in the middle of the season has been possible thanks to the transitory modifications that FIFA has carried out in its Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players so that footballers who played for clubs in Russia and Ukraine could seek a new team. This extraordinary transfer window is open for one month, from March 7 to April 7. Each club can incorporate a maximum of two footballers taking advantage of this exceptional FIFA measure.

Vinicius Tobias will not be able to play for the first team in the League for the time being because Ancelotti’s squad has covered the quota of three non-EU players with Vinicius, Rodrygo and Militao. Yes, he may be called up in the Champions League where UEFA, in line with FIFA regulations, has authorized the registration of two new players per club from Ukraine and Russia. The term is open until April 1.