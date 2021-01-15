These are not easy hours in Boca. After the elimination against Santos after the painful 3-0 loss, everything is too sensitive and the fans, very upset by the performance far from what was expected for a Copa Libertadores semifinal.

And just as the video of the players walking on the playing field with the 0-1 game went viral on social networks and it was something to talk about, during the early hours of Friday 15 other images appeared that annoyed the fans.

The photos and videos were shared just started this Friday on the Instagram account of the two women who appear at the small party, although they were later deleted. It was late: multiple users viewed the stories and uploaded them to Twitter where they quickly went viral and Sebastián Villa was the targeted protagonist.

To the colombian He is seen celebrating a birthday with some friends while dancing in a house. Although the images transcended post-defeat in Brazil, it is not clear at what moment did that party take place, neither the place nor the context.

Despite there being no details on when that meeting was and that the videos simply show the striker enjoying himself among acquaintances within his private sphere, the fans exploded and showed all their outrage on social media considering it an attitude that does not correspond to the moment that the club lives after the elimination at the hands of the Brazilians.

Boca has another challenge on the court on Sunday and a chance to redeem – in part – the pale image he left in Brazil. Although the 3-0 win will last for a while, especially because of the way the team came out to play that semifinal against Santos.

The question is whether Villa will face Banfield in the defining match for the Diego Maradona Cup. He is not the only one pointed out among the players, by the way, but that inopportune video at the moment in which it is known ignited more the anger of the fans, who do not even wonder when it is.