“I am dented.” That was what Diego Maradona said in a video to his former partner Verónica Ojeda, according to the record that came to light in the last hours. There, Maradona -after the operation on his head to which he was subjected at the Olivos Clinic- appears with Ojeda in the kitchen of the house in the San Andrés neighborhood of Tigre, and sends a greeting to the doctor Leopoldo Luque. “When I’m with good people I come out of my den,” says Diego.

This new video of Maradona was filmed days after his operation for a subdural hematoma. And there, Diego seems to be talking, slowly, in front of the cameras -in the kitchen- with Verónica. “I’m dented, but fine,” says Ten with a bandage on his head and with the cook “Monona” (Romina Milagros Rodríguez) background. It is a scene from his intimate life that he shared on WhatsApp, presumably, with the doctor Leopoldo Luque, whom he sends a greeting at the end of the recording.

“You know I don’t like intimacy, but when I’m with good people I come out of my den. A kiss Luque … Leopoldo Jacinto Luque “Maradona ends up saying with Ojeda’s laugh.

Leopoldo Luque and Diego Armando Maradona, in a room of the Olivos Clinic, after the operation that El Diez suffered on his head for an acute subdural hematoma. Photo: AFP.

The death of the former soccer player that occurred on Wednesday, November 25 of last year, at noon, still raises thousands of questions today. Did they take proper care of him? Was there malpractice? Was there abandonment of person? Justice continues to investigate Luque and also the psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov, the two professionals who headed Maradona’s treatment.

Precisely, for signing another “trucho” certificate in which he accredited that Diego was “lucid, agile and oriented in time and form”, the psychiatrist Cosachov was indicted for the second time in the case brought by the Prosecutor’s Office of the San Isidro Court. The accusation, now, is “due to ideological falsehood” because the doctor stated in that certificate and in the medical record that Maradona was “in good mental health” without going to visit him …

This new video of Diego arises hours after different audios and written WhatsApp messages that both doctors crossed during the last 20 days of the life of the Ten. There Cosachov confesses to Luque his fear that Justice would put one of the focuses of the investigation on the medication that the professional indicated to the ex-footballer. ‘I have shit that they want to take me for the remedies”Cosachov told Luque about the medication he was giving Maradona.

“We entered the room and it was cold, cold. With all the circulation marked. We began to do the resuscitation and he recovered his tone a little and, let’s say, he recovered his body temperature a little. All that was more or less 10 minutes when we did him Manual CPR, say, between the nurse, “The black”, I and “Monona”. And then the ambulance came. Now they are proceeding. They don’t tell us how the situation is. I went out and they don’t tell me anything, “says Cosachov in one of the audios.

Dalma and Gianinna Maradona during the tribute that the Gimnasia de la Plata club paid to their late father in the match against Huracán for the Diego Maradona Cup. Photo: Dolores Ripoll.

In fact, his daughters Dalma and Gianinna Maradona exploded after learning about the talks between Luque and Cosachov. While he was traveling to the country San Andrés, in the Buenos Aires town of Benavídez, that November 25, Luque exchanged messages with Cosachov, who was in the house where Maradona broke down. Both are the main defendants in the case that investigates the different responsibilities behind the death, due to a cardiorespiratory arrest.

For 33 minutes, the doctors exchanged several WhatsApp messages where Cosachov told Luque what was happening inside the house, since together with the psychologist Carlos Diaz they had gone for a routine control. In addition to the texts, they crossed a significant number of audios where they related step by step what was happening this fateful November noon. For his part, other audios were known in which Luque tells two colleagues about the news, and in one of them he uses a derogatory term to refer to Maradona. “If boludo it seems that he made a cardiorespiratory arrest and he is going to shit dying the fat man. No idea what he did. I’m going there “, Luque says of his famous patient.

Upon learning of these talks on WhatsApp and the audios, Dalma Maradona expressed her anger on social networks. There, he pointed against Luque and also against the lawyer Matías Morla, an “enemy” of the daughters of Diego and Claudia Villafañe for a trial initiated in Miami (United States) where Maradona claims a sum of 6 million dollars loaned to his ex-wife.

“Luque you are a hdp and hopefully justice is done, but let’s not ignore that the person who introduces him to my dad, hires him and pays him a salary is Matías Morla! I just listened to the audios between Luque and the psychiatrist and vomited! The only thing I ask of God is that justice be done! “he wrote on his Twitter account @dalmaradona, this Sunday, January 31, the daughter of the former captain of the Argentine National Team, world champion in Mexico 86.

“I vomited listening to the audios between Luque and the psychiatrist”, revealed Maradona’s eldest daughter. “I swear I’ll go one by one”, Gianinna was more direct promising “revenge”.

Who also gave his version of events was Johnny Espósito, Diego’s nephew (son María Rosa, one of Diego’s sisters), who pointed out that his uncle “I didn’t want to live anymore.” It was a fundamental part of Maradona’s life in his last years. He was the most trusted person and the one who took care of him at all times. His blood tie allowed his uncle to trust him blindly, without fear that his presence was only out of interest.

Maradona underwent surgery on November 3 to present a chronic subdural hematoma on the left side of his head, which was detected after an MRI. It is a collection of blood accumulated between the covering of the brain, known as the “dura mater”, and the brain itself. This condition could lead, for example, to seizures or epilepsy.

Diego Maradona entered the operating room at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, November 3. The operation concluded after 22.20. The intervention ended well and was within expected parameters. The procedure was carried out at the Olivos Clinic and was in charge of his personal physician, Leopoldo Luque.

JCH.

Look also

