Bogomaz: two people died in the shelling of the village of Chausy, Bryansk region

Another victim of the shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) of the village of Chausy, Bryansk region, has died. This was announced by Governor Alexander Bogomaz in Telegram.

Earlier, he said that as a result of the strike on the settlement, one person was killed and two were injured.

According to updated data, four people were injured as a result of the shelling. A man and a woman who received injuries of varying severity are receiving medical assistance, Bogomaz added.

On August 8, the Armed Forces of Ukraine shelled the Bryansk region twice in a day. The head of the region reported damage to several outbuildings, as well as an office building, an industrial enterprise and personal cars of residents.