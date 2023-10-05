Two months after Daniel Sancho was admitted to Koh Samui prison on suspicion of the murder and dismemberment of Edwin Arrieta, Thai police have concluded their investigation into the crimethe only accused being Rodolfo Sancho’s son.

According to the ‘Andalucía Information’ web portal, the resulting report has been delivered to the Prosecutor’s Office, which is preparing its own report to present before the Court of Samui before October 27.

From that date, The judge will determine the day for the trialin which the Spanish cook could face the death penalty due to the accusation of premeditated murder.

Meanwhile, In Spain, details continue to emerge about Daniel’s turbulent past. After it was revealed that Sancho Gracia’s grandson is awaiting trial in that country for a case of injuries, which occurred in 2019 when he attacked a man in a taxi line, another victim of the young man has shared his testimony.

One more person who was affected by Daniel Sancho’s violence reports: ‘He broke my nose’

The television program ‘TardeAR’ has obtained the testimony of Richard William Medina, a young man who reported Daniel Sancho in 2017 for a crime of injuries. Medina recounted how he and a friend were brutally attacked by Rodolfo Sancho’s son in a Madrid nightclub during the early hours of the morning.

According to the victim’s story, The events occurred when Daniel Sancho rebuked them and they subsequently attacked them violently.. He punched one of his friends, breaking his teeth, while he slapped another, who was holding a glass of cider in his hand, in the mouth, causing serious injuries.

“He was scolding us. He punched a friend of mine and slapped another friend who had a glass of cider in his hand and hit him in the mouth with it and broke his teeth,” Medina described in his testimony. .

The young man continued recounting the violent attack: “He punched me in the nose, broke it and I fell to the ground. He gave me a series of kicks with which he broke the metacarpal of my hand.”

Richard Medina also recalled the judicial process that followed the complaint: “Two or three years later, we went to trial and he had a very arrogant attitude”.

In addition, he highlighted that he won the trial and that Sancho was found guilty. As a result, received compensation of approximately 14 thousand euros for damagessomething that would be more than $62 million in Colombian pesos.

Regarding Daniel Sancho’s attitude during the incident, Richard described him as aggressive and under the influence of alcohol and drugs.: “I think this person was drunk and on drugs, for the time it was he was very past. He seemed very aggressive.”

In addition, the affected person pointed out that in Sancho’s group there was also his then ex-girlfriend, who also rebuked them. According to Medina, Sancho was the leader and the others followed him. The young man revealed that during the altercation, the chef uttered xenophobic insults, calling him a “fucking black man” and suggesting that he go to his country, which Medina interpreted as acts of racism.

This testimony sheds light on a pattern of aggression and violent behavior related to Daniel Sancho, who is currently facing serious accusations in Thailand.

His history of violent incidents and confrontations raises serious concerns about his conduct and his ability to deal with the consequences of his actions.

This is how Edwin Arrieta was murdered at the hands of Daniel Sancho, in Thailand



