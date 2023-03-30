The Premier League Darts is only half way. ,,But it’s actually done now, isn’t it”, says Vincent van der Voort, himself number 32 in the world. ,,It’s the same every week, you see the same matches way too often”, agrees darts commentator Jacques Nieuwlaat. The current structure of the Premier League is only in its second year, but the sell-by date seems to have already passed.

