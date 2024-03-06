Congressman Phillips announced his withdrawal from the election race and supported Biden

US presidential candidate and congressman Dean Phillips announced his withdrawal from the race on WCCO Radio. Writes about this RIA News.

The politician supported the current head of the White House, Joe Biden. “I am suspending my campaign and supporting Joe Biden right now,” he said.

On his social network page, X Phillips said that he ran for the US Congress and became a presidential candidate to oppose the former head of the White House, Donald Trump.

Earlier, former US Permanent Representative to the UN Nikki Haley withdrew from the election race and wished Donald Trump good luck in the elections. She said he earned the Republican vote and added that he would not hold any official position. The politician plans to take up his private life.