In Kursk region, military shot down a UAV and stopped a terrorist attack

Russian air defense systems in the Kursk region have thwarted an attempted terrorist attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) by destroying another drone. This reports Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

On Saturday, at about 18:20 Moscow time, an aircraft-type UAV was spotted in the skies over the Russian region. It was launched by the Ukrainian Armed Forces at targets on the territory of the Russian Federation. The drone was successfully shot down by air defense forces.

Before this, a Ukrainian drone was shot down over the Kursk region at around 15:30 Moscow time, and another aircraft-type UAV at around 13:30 Moscow time.

Earlier it was reported that the Russian Armed Forces destroyed Ukrainian drone assembly workshops. The strikes were carried out by operational-tactical aviation, UAVs, missile forces and artillery. In addition to the Ukrainian Armed Forces drone assembly workshop, a missile and artillery weapons depot, a concentration of enemy manpower and military equipment in 135 districts were also destroyed.