In Ukraine, the second death since the beginning of the immunization campaign was recorded after an injection of the drug from the Indian-made Covishield coronavirus. It is reported by “Strana.ua”

According to the newspaper, on March 20 in the Chernivtsi region, after the injection of the drug, one of the pharmacists of the regional military hospital’s pharmacy died. He had received the vaccine five days earlier. The country’s Ministry of Health confirmed this information, but assured that the man died as a result of a stroke.

It is noted that the man had no contraindications to the use of the drug. Together with him, another nine people received the substance from one ampoule, they did not record any side effects after the injection. Other details of the incident are still unknown.

Earlier in the Ukrainian media, an incident with a serviceman, who died a few days after being vaccinated with Covishield, was widely publicized. The Ministry of Health of the country considered acute heart failure as the cause of death of the girl.

Vaccination against coronavirus in Ukraine began on February 24. The first batch of the drug Covishield, which is manufactured in India under the license of the AstraZeneca company, has arrived in the republic. According to the latest data, more than 1.6 million people have been infected with the coronavirus in Ukraine. On March 4, the government announced the beginning of the third wave of the spread of the infection.