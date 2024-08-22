Bryansk region governor Alexander Bogomaz said Russian forces prevented a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance team from breaching the border in the western Russian region, about 240 kilometers (150 miles) from the site of the Ukrainian incursion in the neighboring Kursk region.

Bogomaz said that the border guard forces of the Federal Security Service and units of the Russian army managed to thwart the attack of a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance team.

He added that the attempted incursion took place in Klimovo, which is adjacent to the Ukrainian Chernihiv region.

Bryansk is located northeast of the Kursk region, where a Ukrainian incursion has been ongoing since early August.

Ukraine stormed the Russian border in the Kursk region on August 6.

The Russian Defense Ministry said it had shot down 28 drones over Russian territory: 13 in the Volgograd region, seven in Rostov, four in Belgorod, two in Voronezh, and one each in Bryansk and Kursk.

A fire broke out at a military facility in the southern Russian region of Volgograd after a Ukrainian drone crashed on Thursday, Andrei Bocharov, governor of the region, said on the Telegram messaging app.

He added that there were no human casualties. He did not specify which facility was attacked, which he said targeted an area in the village of Marinovka, where there is an air force base.

Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsya) said temporary restrictions were imposed on Thursday at Volgograd airport, suspending departures and arrivals.