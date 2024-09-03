“Strana”: Another Ukrainian Armed Forces Bus Burns Down in Kyiv

Another bus of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) burned down in Kyiv, the Ukrainian publication Strana.ua reports. Telegram.

“Another military bus has burned down in Kyiv… Arson is suspected,” the report says.

In June, a car belonging to an employee of the Primorsky Territorial Recruitment Center (PTRC, similar to a military registration and enlistment office) was burned at night in Odessa. The incident occurred in the village of Kotovsky. It is unknown who exactly attacked the vehicle.

Three arson attacks on military vehicles were committed in three regions of Ukraine. One of these cases occurred in Dnepr (the Ukrainian name for Dnipropetrovsk), where an unknown person poured gasoline on a Volkswagen car belonging to the Armed Forces of Ukraine in a parking lot.