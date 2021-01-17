One of the most redeemable aspects of the very long quarantine that accompanied the irruption of the pandemic in the field of art production was the robust space for reflection that it generated in many artists. There were not a few who the confinement stimulated a conceptual deepening of the issues at hand.

It is precisely that which recognizes Estanislao Florido (Buenos Aires, 1977) when asked about the processes that accompanied the dialogue with the two works of Alexander Bridge (La Plata, 1933 – Buenos Aires, 2013) that make up the Fortabat Collection and constitute the starting point of the exhibition Erran EmpireIt has been on display since December on the first floor of the Museum.

One of Alejandro Puente’s works that make up the Amalita Collection: “Xanocochas”, 1997 Acrylic on canvas 190 x 165 cm.

Presented long before the world suddenly changed, it is a proposal for curator Victoria Verlichak for the seventh edition of the Exploring the Collection cycle, which naturally ended up affected by the known circumstances.

Although made in 1997, the two Puente paintings that make up the collection –which are entitled “Traricú” and “Xanocochas” – refer to inquiries that the artist began in the 1970s under the impulse of a general interest from artists. Latin Americans for the original cultures of the continent. Only in his specific case, it was the result of a preceding analytical development, derived from abstract geometry and focused on progressions of color and light that was captured in a grid. Curiously, it was these formulations of scientific rigor that ended up bringing Puente’s visual thinking closer to the formal models of Andean fabrics and architecture. And also the starting point of what later came to be called “sensible abstraction”. A painting that did not reject the sign or the personal imprint on the canvas.

Alejandro Puente. “Traricú”, 1997 Acrylic on canvas 190 x 165 cm.

It could then be said that Puente’s route responds to this typically Latin American derives from geometric abstraction in tune with the River Plate tradition of Joaquín Torres García. But it also deepened the distance from concrete art and especially from the experience with conceptual art that had encouraged his stay in New York between 1968 and 1971, when he was awarded the Guggenheim fellowship. What follows inevitably points to the question: What is Florido doing with all this stuff? In other words, with the two paintings themselves and the master’s own creative trajectory involved before and after them.

It could be said that the first thing that is noticed in the sequence of works presented is a prudent distance from any literal data.

Florido is an artist whose work has stood out for the sharpness of his re-elaborations of the work of great masters and moments in the history of images materialized through painting, video and / or installations. Here all these strategies converge and each one chosen by a precise and timely capacity to mean. With that baggage – his own and someone else’s – Florido delves into Alejandro Puente’s two works without neglecting the flow of thought that precedes them, both of the artist in particular and of the visual history with which he is able to connect.

On the right, an untitled painting from the Errant Empire series that Estanislao Florido created for this exhibition. Oil on canvas, 100 x 63 cm.

At the end of the presentation text, the curator highlights someone in Florido who “he conceives the history of art as an intense circular transit, as “a film made up of all the paintings ever painted, placed one on top of the other, repeating themselves ad infinitum.”

In this case, his inquiry begins with a reworking of the painting itself, which then becomes a pictorial installation and culminates in a video that finally projects a synthesis of all the searches and historical itineraries that Puente’s work suggests.

Thus, square modules appear in serial order along with triangles and pyramids that seem to merge Puente’s analysis of color and light with subsequent inspiration in pre-Columbian architecture and ornamentation.

Estanislao Florido. Untitled (Errant Empire series), 2020. Oil on canvas, 132 x 100 cm.

If one pauses before Puente’s paintings, one cannot fail to notice, both in the stability of the composition and in the use of color –even in a contaminated palette–, vestiges of a modern thought completely absent in Florido’s works. . It would seem that the series by the latter artist, which unfold individually or are grouped disruptively as a pictorial installation in the shape of a pyramid, operate in counterpoint to Puente’s work. As a catalog of associated style; a heterodox repertoire of images capable of shattering the demand for authorial singularity that characterized modernity.

The beautiful title Wandering Empire that carries this small sample and seems to evoke the stories of Italo Calvino, can also refer to the incessant flow that characterizes the empire of the image in today’s world. Is it that wandering or so many others that characterize our present?

Estanislao Florido. Untitled (Errant Empire series), 2020- Oil on canvas, 100 x 65 cm.

At first, the artist and curator imagined conceiving the dialogue and showing it as a kind of Latin American wandering, inheritance and updating of what Puente evoked. This was the starting point, but in the end the dialogue started by Florido went further: in addition to the rereading of the problems of form and color that Puente dealt with, I add the landscape as context. A license embodied in a quote to José León Palliére in a scene from Indios del Gran Chaco that slides half broken into pixels that clearly violates the suspended time of Puente’s pre-Hispanic architectures.

Estanislao Florido. “Pyramid”, 2020. Oil on canvas / paper, 180 x 170 cm.

The last station of this tour is a video on a vertical screen that works as a closing and summary of what could be an unfolding of the imaginary that could have influenced or lived with Puente’s visual thought. Using digital animation, Florido’s work decomposes forms that start from structures similar to the architectures evoked by Puente, which are armed, disassembled and reassembled in new modules that string together in the same historical thread reminiscences of Giorgio De Chirico, Roberto Aizemberg, Suprematism, Concrete art and Madí art, among other references that inhabit that artist’s film, “built by all pictures ever painted.”

Wandering Empire. Alejandro Puente / Estanislao Florido.



Place: Fortabat Collection, Olga Cossettini 141. Date: till March. Schedule: Tuesday to Sunday, 12 to 20, previous shift at coleccionfortabat.org.ar/reserva-tu-turno.php Entry: $ 200; Wednesday, $ 100; under 12, jub., est. and doc., $ 100 (Wed, free).

Look also



EV