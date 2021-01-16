No one can say that Aritz Solabarrieta plays the extra ball that Alfredo Pérez has granted him with fear. He is not a coward. His analysis of team needs leads him, among other things, to In front of Portugalete, do without three of the captains, Iván Crespo, Figueras and Cejudo, to change the system again and choose an eleven full of young people, with an average age of less than 24 years. At the press conference prior to the crash, the coach already warned that “I am very clear that if I have to fall, I will fall being me.” In 90 ‘it will be known if he has fixed the shot correctly or is playing Russian roulette.

From the day he arrived, that must be recognized by Ondarroa, the racinguista coach said that he wanted a very high defense, standing near the dividing line, looking for the match to be played on the rival court and this has led him, after several tests, many tests, a test carousel in three games, to give ownership to the two fastest head offices it has, Mantilla and Óscar Gil, to the detriment of Figueras, Matic and even Villapalos, who yesterday trained part of the session also as a central defender. The plan is to play 4-4-2, with Cedric and Jon Ander at the top and Pablo Torre heeled to the left in defense, but with freedom in attack to get inside and leave the lane to Bustos, who will repeat as a side. In the axis will be the same couple that started against the Real Unión, Martín Solar and Nana.

Nacho Cubero (AS)



To do eleven, Solabarrieta has not pulled the curriculum, since Five of those chosen were last year on the staff of the Third or Youth subsidiary, Lucas, Ceballos, Mantilla (on loan at Laredo), Martín Solar and Pablo Torre. Of the rest, three played in Second B, Nana, Bustos and Óscar Gil, Soko was in the Mexican Second, Cedric only played seven games before injuring himself in Belgium and The only one who played in Second was Jon Ander, who was the 26th player by number of minutes in Racing. It is not, of course, the still photo that is assumed to be a giant of the category such as Racing.

On the side of the local team, the Santander Ezequiel Loza has a more veteran team, with the clearest game plan, direct football, intensity, second play, and made up almost 50% of players who last year were at Portu in Third and the signings of players who were already playing in Second B. Several of them, those who were in Lezama, Murua, Salado and Thaylor (this one in Baskonia), were trained in their day by Solabarrieta. The portuguese box He will not be able to count on Musy, on loan from Racing on the condition that he will not play against the Verdiblancos. Known as the fear clause. What is not so clear, seen as both teams arrive at this match, both in relegation phase positions, who appears today in Florida with more fear.

Previous file PORTUGALETE: Mediavilla; Camus, Santamaría, Murua, Nacho Ruiz; Chopi, Salado, Rubio, Thaylor; Güemes and Salinas. Substitutes: Landeta (ps), Zekri, Ayala, Isuskiza, Valero, Monterde, Diego Rozas, Thaylor and Urko Vera. RACING: Lucas Díaz; Ceballos, Mantilla, Óscar Gil, Bustos; Nana, Martín Solar, Soko, Pablo Torre; Cedric and Jon Ander. Substitutes: Iván Crespo; Matic, Figueras, Andrade, Villapalos, Íñigo, Camus, Cejudo and Balboa. REFEREE: Gonzalo Sánchez, from the Castilian-La Mancha committee. STADIUM: Florida. The regulations of the Basque Government in the fight against COVID-19 prevent the presence of the public.